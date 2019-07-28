mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YG Daps Up Burna Boy On "This Side" Of The Intercontinental Divide

July 28, 2019 14:22
This Side
Burna Boy Feat. YG

Burna Boy hooked his bait perfectly to land a boisterous YG verse on "This Side."


YG was asked to join the chorus section for Burna Boy's African Giant LP. His one condition before enlisting: to drink from the same bombaclot basin as Burna Boy, and to forfeit the AA/BB loopty lopp of old. "This Side" hardly ranks among the best of the bunch, a project rich in content. And yet, instead of mirroring Burna Boy's posture, in the reflective image of Fela Kuti, YG creates a character portrait (of himself) so indignant, so in line with his American idealism, that you can't help but drop your shields in delight.

His closing refrain of "You bombaclot" whodunnits is a reminder to us all, that beneath the glossy surface is begrudged character; the same YG that can twist his fingers on instinct without losing a step. For Burna Boy, YG' appearance, as well as Future's on "Show & Tell" legitimizes his position in view of the American consumer. The Afrobeats movement shows no sign of slowing up, even with an adulterated YG riding shotgun.

Quotable Lyrics:

Twisting up my fingers, put 'em all in ya face
Shoot out in broad day, we play too much GTA
You bombaclots know that I don't play
You bombaclots, she need in here
You bombaclots ain't got no bank
On yo side, is you ever safe?

- YG

