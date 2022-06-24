YG & Tyga Are Bank Robbers In Visual To "Run" With 21 Savage & Bia

When YG teased the music video for "Run," the reactions ran wild. In the teaser, YG and Tygadonned masks and wigs as disguises, and not everyone thought it was a good look. However, now that the full video has surfaced, fans are seeing that it was all a part of a greater plotline. YG linked with Tyga, 21 Savage, and Bia for their new single "Run," and in the visual, the California rappers play bank robbers who are all set to pull of their next big heist.

It is expected that YG is prepping for something big—like a new project—so we will make sure to keep you updated when more information is shared. He has faced a few setbacks including the death of Slim 400, a rapper who YG tributes in the "Run" music video.

Stream this one by YG, Tyga, 21 Savage, and Bia, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

She know I got paper, she wanna get a issue

Over a b*tch, never act sentimental

Drop-top coupe, this is not a rental

Pull up, F8 Ferrari, f*ck up they mental