YG & Mozzy Unite North & South California On New Song "Bompton To Oak Park"

Alex Zidel
April 22, 2021 14:47
Bompton To Oak Park
YG & Mozzy

YG and Mozzy release their first joint video for "Bompton To Oak Park."


Mozzy's manager previously revealed that the Sacramento-based rapper was working on a collaborative album with YG. The exciting team-up would mark a union between North and South California as Bompton meets Oak Park. It seems as though the project could be coming pretty soon because the duo of West Coast rap forces has officially released their first joint video for the new single "Bompton To Oak Park."

YG and Mozzy put their neighborhoods on the map in this brand new record, unapologetically delivering gritty lyrics over a beat from Jay P Bangz. The street anthem comes alongside a new video, which sees Mozzy and YG in their respective zones, mobbing with their gangs in front of local landmarks.

Watch the video for "Bompton To Oak Park" below and stay tuned for their joint album.

Quotable Lyrics:

Everybody eatin', catch a body, you gone starve, n***a
Claimin' everybody, you gone know we was involved, n***a
Pull up in something brazy, push a button, it's gone start, n***a, yeah
There go them Bompton and Oak Park n***as

