YG & Mozzy Lock In With G Herbo For "Dangerous" Music Video

Aron A.
June 01, 2021 13:12
YG and Mozzy release the music video for "Dangerous" ft. G Herbo.

YG and Mozzy may have not been an expected collaborative project but it has produced one of the best gangsta rap releases of the year. Kommunity Service extends Mozzy's winning streak while offering one of the rawest performances from YG since his sophomore album.

As the two rappers continue to push the project, with a tour hopefully on the way later this year, they're back with a brand new set of visuals off of the project. This time, it's for the G Herbo-assisted banger, "Dangerous." The three rappers bring their respective affiliates to a raw warehouse space where they perform their verses. The video was directed by Mikey Rare who has previously worked alongside artists like Blueface, Jackboy, and Mozzy in the past.

Peep YG and Mozzy's new video for "Dangerous" ft. G Herbo above. 

