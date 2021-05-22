mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YG & Mozzy Keep It "Gangsta" With A Wicked 50 Cent Flip

Aron A.
May 22, 2021 10:18
368 Views
55
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Gangsta
YG & Mozzy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

YG and Mozzy flip 50 Cent's "Wanksta" for the intro of their new collaborative album.


Let's be real -- YG's latest solo efforts have not been hitting. A few singles have managed to make rounds but it seemed like he may have lost that fire within himself. Thankfully, his new collaborative album with Mozzy, Kommunity Service, has pushed him outside of his comfort zone in a way, making room for one of his most thrilling efforts to date.

With the rise of nostalgic 50 Cent samples in recent rap records, Mozzy and YG deliver their take on "Wanksta" on the album's opener. The two bring their street credentials to the table on "Gangsta" with a reinvigorated sample of the 2002 record, thanks to DaveO, Musik MajorX, and Tariq Beats. Mozzy's laid-back, muddy vocals meet YG's chopper flow over the luxed-out and revamped 50 sample.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics
They be like, "Damn, homie," yeah
They took your chain and you ain't blam, homie?
What the fuck wrong with you dudes?
I got this stick in my sweater
Play with glicky, no jammin'
Throw on my hoodie, no cameras
I poured a brick in this Fanta, then pour it out for the dead ones

YG & Mozzy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  5
  0
  368
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
YG & Mozzy 50 Cent
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YG & Mozzy Keep It "Gangsta" With A Wicked 50 Cent Flip
55
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject