YG & Mozzy Keep It "Gangsta" With A Wicked 50 Cent Flip

Let's be real -- YG's latest solo efforts have not been hitting. A few singles have managed to make rounds but it seemed like he may have lost that fire within himself. Thankfully, his new collaborative album with Mozzy, Kommunity Service, has pushed him outside of his comfort zone in a way, making room for one of his most thrilling efforts to date.

With the rise of nostalgic 50 Cent samples in recent rap records, Mozzy and YG deliver their take on "Wanksta" on the album's opener. The two bring their street credentials to the table on "Gangsta" with a reinvigorated sample of the 2002 record, thanks to DaveO, Musik MajorX, and Tariq Beats. Mozzy's laid-back, muddy vocals meet YG's chopper flow over the luxed-out and revamped 50 sample.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

They be like, "Damn, homie," yeah

They took your chain and you ain't blam, homie?

What the fuck wrong with you dudes?

I got this stick in my sweater

Play with glicky, no jammin'

Throw on my hoodie, no cameras

I poured a brick in this Fanta, then pour it out for the dead ones

