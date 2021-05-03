mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YG & Mozzy Formally Announce "Perfect Timing" Project With Blxst-Featured New Single

Alex Zidel
May 03, 2021 12:14
YG and Mozzy release their new single "Perfect Timing" featuring Blxst from their upcoming collab project.


The timing couldn't be any more perfect for YG and Mozzy to finally unite North and South California with a new joint project. There has been a lot of speculation as the Bompton and Sacramento rappers have been teaming up in recent weeks with many guessing that they could be working on a collaborative project. On Monday, they officially announced the title of the project, confirming that it's on the way.

Perfect Timing is set to release later this month but we've already received the title track from the project, which features West Coast rising star Blxst. "Perfect Timing" is the second single to release from the upcoming body of work, following up "Bompton To Oak Park." It was released alongside a music video directed by Suj, which was filmed during a five-day resort-style trip to Cabo San Lucas.

Check out the brand new music video from YG, Mozzy, and Blxst below, and stay tuned for Perfect Timing, which is dropping later this month.

Quotable Lyrics:

Like OT, I'm in big league, big Bs, in Lambos doin' big speeds
Strapped up, I'ma shoot storm, all hunnids blue like Nipsey
B*tch, I'm on this marathon for a victory, need some history
Soul searchin' for some real shit, she only get d*ck from me

YG
