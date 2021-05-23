YG & Mozzy Connect With G Herbo On "Dangerous"

The West Coast is alive and well these days. California's underground scene is beginning to receive the shine it deserves following the past few years of regional success that several key players have received. However, it's artists like YG and Mozzy who've been at the forefront of the new West Coast. On Friday, the two rappers unveiled their new collaborative project, Kommunity Service.

In many ways, it feels like Mozzy helped challenge YG for the first time in a while on the project, along with the slew of collaborators they brought on board for the tracklist. Mozzy and YG connect with G Herbo on the menacing banger, "Dangerous." YG and Mozzy swap bars with each other before G Herbo details the harrowing realities of Chicago.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

YSL pants on, blicky on me poppin' out

We chase n***as down with Glock-9s for chasin' clout

Bitch, we some thugs, we sellin' drugs, fuck is a drought?

How he a stepper when we stomped him out?

