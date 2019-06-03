This week, Billie Eilish becomes the first artist since Drake to have an album spend at least three non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 as her When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? project climbing back up to the No. 1spot with 62,000 equivalent album units.

At the No. 2 slot, things go unchanged as DJ Khaled holds to the same distinction he claimed last week with Father Of Asahd as he earns 58,000 units, dropping 58% while Tyler The Creator's previously No. 1 IGOR dips 69% for 51,000 units at No. 3.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The week's debuts begin with Moneybagg Yo as the Memphis rapper's 43VA Heartless album marks his highest-charting project to date, debuting at No. 4 with 40,000 units. Following behind is Khalid's Free Spirit at No. 5 with 38,000 units while the soundtrack for the live-action Aladdin film signals the next debut at No. 6 with 38,000 units.

It matches the same peak that the soundtrack to the original 1992 Aladdin film reached months after its debut. The next and final debut of the week within the top10 goes to YG whose 4REAL 4REAL claims No.7 with 37,000 units. It marks YG's fourth visit to the top 10 with 2014's My Krazy Life marking his highest-charting effort to date, peaking at No. 2.

Closing out the top 10 is DaBaby with Baby On Baby sliding 7-8 with 32,000 units. Ariana Grande secures No. 9 with thank u, next at 32,000 units while Lizzo's Cuz I Love You jumps from No. 13 to No.10, largely due to the growing popularity of Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" single, which recently climbed from 20 to No. 16 on the Streaming Songs Chart while cracking the top 40 of the Billboard 100 songs chart at No. 38.