mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YG & Lil Tjay Look Back At The Come-Up On "Hate On Me"

Dre D.
October 02, 2020 09:41
284 Views
52
1
Universal Music Group, 4Hunnid Records & Def Jam RecordingsUniversal Music Group, 4Hunnid Records & Def Jam Recordings
Universal Music Group, 4Hunnid Records & Def Jam Recordings

Hate On Me
YG Feat. Lil Tjay

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

YG and Lil Tjay have some questions in the moody "My Life 4Hunnid" cut.


YG dropped his latest album My Life 4Hunnid this morning and it's full of interesting features that bring out the best of the new styles the rapper's been developing.

In other words, YG has grown a lot since the "Toot It & Boot It" days, stepping out of his West Coast ratchet anthem bag to experiment with different regional styles.

He enlists New York's Lil Tjay for an unusually poignant hook over a simple guitar-based beat from producers Go Grizzly, Sool Got Hits & Nas Moore that sounds like it could've been made for a mid-2000s R&B singer.

You can't blame YG for having trust issues and he revisits the topic of loyalty again on this one. The autotune on his voice strangely brings out the emotion in his voice, sounding exasperated as he begs, "my day one, please don't change, stay committed/just give me some time and it's gone make sense my n***a/cause I wanna trust you/cause I love you."

Check out "Hate On Me" below. What are your thoughts on My Life 4Hunnid?

Quotable Lyrics

I don't know why they hate on me
Police hit my house, yeah, they did that raid on me
They was tryna catch me slipping with that thing on me
They should've known it was in that safe homie
Poker face, you know I got that spade on me
You n****s be bugging, I got that Raid on me
Paranoid touching, they might change on me
But all the goons, that's how I deal with the fame homie

YG
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  2
  1
  284
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
YG Lil Tjay my life 4hunnid new music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YG & Lil Tjay Look Back At The Come-Up On "Hate On Me"
52
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject