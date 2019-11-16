Kehlani got a few things off of her chest recently when she dropped her emotional single "You Know Wassup." The singer recorded and released the song within a few hours, detailing how she's been processing her emotions after the world bore witness to her boyfriend YG reportedly stealing drunken kisses with an unidentified woman on Halloween.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The singer has stated in the past that their romantic relationship has been five years in the making, and the lyrics of "You Know Wassup" prove that she's not ready to give up on her love for YG just yet. Last week, Karen Civil hosted her birthday party at the Fendi store in Beverly Hills, and pictures show that YG and Kehlani were in attendance looking happy as ever.

Also on the scene for the intimate gathering was Pusha T, and in a photo, Civil stands in the center as Pusha and YG are on either side of her. "Real is rare, when you find it keep it..." she wrote in the caption. Check out a few flicks of Civil's big day below (swipe through the last one for the YG and Kehlani pics).