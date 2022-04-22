Compton-born rapper YG has been spotted out on what appears to be an ice cream date with social media personality Brittany Renner in Los Angeles. The Shade Room caught some exclusive pictures of Renner holding onto the rapper's arm, along with some more photos of the two sitting down to enjoy their cold treats.

Renner can be seen wearing a black, figure-hugging dress with tall knee-high boots. She slicked her hair back in a long ponytail style to complete the look. YG kept it casual, styling his 'fit with his beige 4Hunnid sweater.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

YG has been previously linked to his on-and-off girlfriend, Catelyn Sparks, with whom he shares two children: six-year-old Harmony and two-year-old Vibe. Back in 2019, the 4Hunnid rapper was dating Kehlani up until she broke up with him in 2020. The singer came forward post-break-up and "kissing" scandal to clarify that the two were in an open relationship, nonetheless, she still discovered "a lot of lies and a lot of covering up" that fueled the break-up.

Renner, for her part, has had her fair share of relationship-related headlines; from her break-up with PJ Washington, to various rapper rumors throughout the years, to hot debates concerning either her or her exploits.

While neither Renner nor YG has responded to the rumors yet, the photos (below) have drummed up plenty of speculation.

Many users guessed that the date could still be business-related, giving the example of a music video shoot. One account commented, "Plot twist: video shoot." While another commented, "Look at these 2 pisces love birds." Thus, opinions are varied.

What's your take? Check out the post below.



