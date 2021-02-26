YG & Big Sean Connect On "Go Big" From "Coming 2 America" Soundtrack

Next week, we'll finally see what producers have to offer with Coming 2 America. Decades after the classic film hit the silver screen the world is receiving a sequel, and the star-studded film finds many of our favorite actors revisiting their hit roles. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall returned to star in the film, and it's been one of the most anticipated productions for the better part of a year.

On March 5, Coming 2 America will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, and that same day, the movie's soundtrack will reportedly hit streaming services, as well. The first offering from the soundtrack arrived on Friday (February 26) from YG & Big Sean as they collaborated on "Go Big." You'll find that both artists are taking a few risks and sharing a slighting different cadences throughout, so stream "Go Big" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Go big, know me, eight figures, go get

I like views of ocean, free time don't make no sense

Buyin' the foreign with Pesos, I'm too real can't play roles

Just payrolls, Jeff Bezos, and my b*tch CO-CEO