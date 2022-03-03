Atlanta-based rapper YFN Lucci is requesting his release from jail this week, claiming that he was stabbed in the back last month during a video call with a friend. The 31-year-old rapper also reportedly stated that inmates have put a bounty on his head, asking to be released from jail and agreeing to 24-home confinement with an ankle monitor.

According to a report from TMZ, YFN Lucci is presently desperate to get out of jail because he fears he will be killed behind bars. Currently locked up at the Fulton County Jail, the "Everyday We Lit" artist filed legal documents claiming that a fellow inmate stabbed him in the back while on a video call on February 9. The attacker allegedly used a homemade shank to pierce his skin.

He is presently in jail for violating his probation in a murder case. The rapper was supposed to be laying low last year but he was tracked at a strip club and a recording studio, being sent to jail for failing to respect the terms of his probation.

