A few days ago, Young Thug dropped his long-awaited debut album and, as expected, it's a total bop. There are several songs on there that will likely remain in rotation for months with Thugger truly offering a platform to younger artists (Gunna, Lil Keed, and many others) to strive and continue to prosper. One man that wasn't entirely pleased with the positive reception that So Much Fun has been getting is YFN Lucci. The rapper has been involved in a longstanding feud against Thug and after he insulted the Slime God this weekend, he decided to take further digs at him by claiming to have gotten with Jerrika Karlae, the woman that Thug has been proud to call his girlfriend for years.

We've already gone in on the Lucci/Thug coverage, detailing their feud for months before this point and reporting on how Reginae Carter's ex-boyfriend referred to So Much Fun as a "cap ass album." Shortly after, Thug managed to find Lucci's car in the parking lot, taunting him before his rival would come back with some sharp shots. According to Bossip, Lucci went on his Instagram story and claimed to have slept with Jerrika Karlae, Jeffery's longtime girlfriend. She didn't let the accusations slide though because she hit back on Twitter.

"Imagine someone speaking on your name that you never fucked, imagine being harassed year by year by a n***a that has no comeback so he taunts a female," said Karlae. "I don’t expect anything any woman on earth to turn her back to disrespect...stand up for yourself or FALL FOR ANYTHING."

This beef is getting pretty ugly. Social media appears to be siding with Young Thug on this one. Who are you with?