YFN Lucci is one of the most popular rappers in the streets of Atlanta but, nationwide, not many people outside of the rap "bubble" have ever heard of him.

Still, he is demanding his respect, declaring that he has influenced so many of the new-generation rappers that he expects his flowers.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Big Lucc wrote: "I made a way for all yal new lil rappers don't ever get shit confused and I'll fuck some shit up quick".

He may need to go deeper than this. Who exactly is he speaking about? That much is unclear. Is this statement only applicable to Atlanta rappers or does he mean that he's inspired rappers around the globe?

Given his troubling history with Young Thug, another highly influential rapper from the same city, it will be interesting to keep an eye on his social activity to see if he has anything to say about this.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In recent weeks, YFN Lucci has been in the news because of his collaboration with Griselda rapper Armani Caesar. In order to promote their new video, the two stars got up close and personal, leading some to believe that they're in a relationship. That ended up getting Reginae Carter involved, who exchanged words with Caesar about her ex-boyfriend.

Do you agree that YFN Lucci paved the way for some of the new rappers breaking out?