The up and down relationship between Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci is back on as the pair were loved up at her recent birthday bash in Atlanta. The couple has been jumping in and out of their romance for years, but after last year's infamous "Cucumber Party," Reginae announced that she was finished with the rapper. Still, he would hint that he missed her and loved her, all the while other stars like YK Osiris and NBA YoungBoy were shooting their shot at Lil Wayne's daughter.



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

YFN Lucci opened up about his relationship with Reginae while speaking with Angela Yee for her Fox Soul show. The rapper said he wasn't worried about other artists expressing interest in his leading lady while they weren't together because that comes with the territory. Angela told him, "She loves you, though," to which Lucci replied, "I love her ass, too." Angela then asked, "So, you think that she's the one?"

Lucci laughed and said, "We cool, man. Next subject, what's up." He also didn't confirm that they were back together, but he said that they were working on their relationship because they can be toxic. Apparently, Reginae and Lucci are trying to get to a place where they just enjoy each other like they were when they first got together.

Additionally, Lucci has four children—two of which are three-years-old from different women. "Ghetto twins," he called them. "I had two girls pregnant at the same time, but these were my first baby mamas." He has two children with two women, and the mothers of his kids may not get along with Reginae. Lucci said that his kids love Carter, but as far as Reginae's relationship with the mothers goes: "We working on it."

Watch Lucci talk about his feelings for Reginae below.