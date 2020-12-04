YFN Lucci Returns With "Wish Me Well 3" Ft. Jeezy, Rick Ross, Boosie Badazz, Yo Gotti, & More

Fans have been asking YFN Lucci when he would be delivering the third installment of his Wish Me Well series, and on Friday (December 4), he shared the long-awaited mixtape. It was back in August 2019 when we sat down with Lucci and he told us that Wish Me Well 3 was ready to hit streaming services as soon as his team was ready.
"I got the music. It's done. I ain't working on Wish Me Well 3," he told us over a year ago. "If I'm in the studio, I'm working on something else. Wish Me Well 3 is done [and] ready to come out, it's just up to the label to let me know when we gon' put it out." He released quite a bit of music since then, but it seems as if he wanted to make sure and to get this one to fans before entering 2021.
Wish Me Well 3 hosts a number of features: Bigga Rankin, Boosie Badazz, Rick Ross, Layton Greene, Jeezy, Yo Gotti, JayDaYoungan, Mozzy, Jackboy, Yungeen Ace, Young Fly Liberty, and Mulatto. Stream Wish Me Well 3 and share your opinions.
Tracklist
1.Tragedy t. Bigga Rankin
2. Hate's Real ft. Boosie Badazz
3. Man Down
4. Wish Me Well 3 Coming
5. Both of Us ft. Rick Ross & Layton Greene
6. Part 2
7. On Camera ft. Boy Menaxe
8. Dope Game ft. Bigga Rankin, Jeezy, Yo Gotti
9. Back & Foth ft. JayDaYoungan
10. No Love - Interlude
11. September 7th
12. Rolled On ft. Mozzy
13. Fck It ft. Jackboy
14. Wet (She Got That...)
15. Change ft. Yungeen Ace
16. 6 Years Later - Interlude
17. Money to Get
18. Legendary ft. Young Fly Liberty
19. Lucci 1Da - Interlude
20. Love Me or Hate Me
21. Wet ft. Mulatto