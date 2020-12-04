mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YFN Lucci Returns With "Wish Me Well 3" Ft. Jeezy, Rick Ross, Boosie Badazz, Yo Gotti, & More

Erika Marie
December 04, 2020 01:19
Wish Me Well 3
YFN Lucci

The 21-track project is stacked full of features and comes on the heels of his girlfriend Reginae Carter's birthday celebrations.


Fans have been asking YFN Lucci when he would be delivering the third installment of his Wish Me Well series, and on Friday (December 4), he shared the long-awaited mixtape. It was back in August 2019 when we sat down with Lucci and he told us that Wish Me Well 3 was ready to hit streaming services as soon as his team was ready.

"I got the music. It's done. I ain't working on Wish Me Well 3," he told us over a year ago. "If I'm in the studio, I'm working on something else. Wish Me Well 3 is done [and] ready to come out, it's just up to the label to let me know when we gon' put it out." He released quite a bit of music since then, but it seems as if he wanted to make sure and to get this one to fans before entering 2021. 

Wish Me Well 3 hosts a number of features: Bigga Rankin, Boosie Badazz, Rick Ross, Layton Greene, Jeezy, Yo Gotti, JayDaYoungan, Mozzy, Jackboy, Yungeen Ace, Young Fly Liberty, and Mulatto. Stream Wish Me Well 3 and share your opinions.

Tracklist

1.Tragedy t. Bigga Rankin
2. Hate's Real ft. Boosie Badazz
3. Man Down
4. Wish Me Well 3 Coming
5. Both of Us ft. Rick Ross & Layton Greene
6. Part 2
7. On Camera ft. Boy Menaxe
8. Dope Game ft. Bigga Rankin, Jeezy, Yo Gotti
9. Back & Foth ft. JayDaYoungan
10. No Love - Interlude
11. September 7th
12. Rolled On ft. Mozzy
13. Fck It ft. Jackboy
14. Wet (She Got That...)
15. Change ft. Yungeen Ace
16. 6 Years Later - Interlude
17. Money to Get
18. Legendary ft. Young Fly Liberty
19. Lucci 1Da - Interlude
20. Love Me or Hate Me
21. Wet ft. Mulatto

YFN Lucci Bigga Rankin Boosie Badazz Rick Ross Layton Greene Jeezy Yo Gotti JayDaYoungan Mozzy JackBoy Yungeen Ace Young Fly Liberty Mulatto
