YFN Lucci Returns With "Wish Me Well 3" Ft. Jeezy, Rick Ross, Boosie Badazz, Yo Gotti, & More

Fans have been asking YFN Lucci when he would be delivering the third installment of his Wish Me Well series, and on Friday (December 4), he shared the long-awaited mixtape. It was back in August 2019 when we sat down with Lucci and he told us that Wish Me Well 3 was ready to hit streaming services as soon as his team was ready.

"I got the music. It's done. I ain't working on Wish Me Well 3," he told us over a year ago. "If I'm in the studio, I'm working on something else. Wish Me Well 3 is done [and] ready to come out, it's just up to the label to let me know when we gon' put it out." He released quite a bit of music since then, but it seems as if he wanted to make sure and to get this one to fans before entering 2021.

Wish Me Well 3 hosts a number of features: Bigga Rankin, Boosie Badazz, Rick Ross, Layton Greene, Jeezy, Yo Gotti, JayDaYoungan, Mozzy, Jackboy, Yungeen Ace, Young Fly Liberty, and Mulatto. Stream Wish Me Well 3 and share your opinions.

Tracklist

1.Tragedy t. Bigga Rankin

2. Hate's Real ft. Boosie Badazz

3. Man Down

4. Wish Me Well 3 Coming

5. Both of Us ft. Rick Ross & Layton Greene

6. Part 2

7. On Camera ft. Boy Menaxe

8. Dope Game ft. Bigga Rankin, Jeezy, Yo Gotti

9. Back & Foth ft. JayDaYoungan

10. No Love - Interlude

11. September 7th

12. Rolled On ft. Mozzy

13. Fck It ft. Jackboy

14. Wet (She Got That...)

15. Change ft. Yungeen Ace

16. 6 Years Later - Interlude

17. Money to Get

18. Legendary ft. Young Fly Liberty

19. Lucci 1Da - Interlude

20. Love Me or Hate Me

21. Wet ft. Mulatto