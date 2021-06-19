Last week, YFN Lucci gave an update on his ongoing racketeering case. The rapper is currently facing a slew of charges related to allegations of gang activity and the murder of an Atlanta man last December. "Thank you all for your prayers and continued support," the 30-year-old wrote in a text image. "I am still incarcerated right now but am maintaining my innocence. To all my fans who have continued to show love and support, I'll have some new music and content on the way!"

On Thursday (June 17), 11Alive News reported that YFN Lucci's attorney appeared before a Fulton County judge in Georgia to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of the rapper. "He also waived his formal arraignment in a gang-related racketeering case he was indicted in last month," reports the outlet.

Authorities reportedly claim that Lucci, real name Rayshawn Bennett, is associated with the Bloods in the cities of Miami and Atlanta. Several people were named in an indictment along with Lucci, and the charges reportedly have a wide range from murder to firearm possession. Lucci, specifically, has been hit with charges including "a felony murder count, multiple counts of aggravated assault, a violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization) act and multiple counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act."

Although investigators noted that they believed the gang activity goes as far back as 2010, YFN Lucci wasn't included in the case until last year. It's reported that when he released the music video for his single "Shine On," authorities tagged him due to the lyrics "promoting criminal gang activity." The music video also reportedly helped investigators because there were alleged "hand signs, language, clothing and colors" that showed Bloods affiliation.

The rapper was previously denied bond. Check out the music video to "Shine On" below.

