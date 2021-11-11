It seems that YFN Lucci is reevaluating the company he keeps. The rapper has been facing serious charges after authorities alleged that he was involved in a murder back in December 2020. He also faces racketeering charges and has remained out of the limelight as he and his legal team attempt to keep him out of prison, but Lucci appeared on his Instagram Story with a message about loyalty.

We recently reported that YFN Lucci has received a trial date set for May 2022, and now that he is six months out from learning his fate, he has something to say about fairweather friends.



Jerritt Clark / Stringer / Getty Images

"Everybody I Ever Told I Love I SHOWED EM," he wrote. "Funny How Some Never Showed Me They Only Told Me!!!!!" This message is open to interpretation but fans are comparing Lucci's plight to that of Casanova. Th eNew York rapper has been incarcerated since December 2020 and has often spoken out about people he believed were his friends abandoning him in his time of need.

Meanwhile, back in June, Lucci's lawyer Drew Findling denied allegations that the rapper was involved in gang activity. “He’s not a gang member. What he is is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple platinum winner, that has performed all over the United States and all over the world."

The rapper has maintained his innocence and has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.



