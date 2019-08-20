YFN Lucci will never stop. The Atlanta artist is one of the most respected rappers in his city but he has some clear issues with another ATL icon. Young Thug is fresh off the release of his debut album and Big Lucc was unfortunately not a fan. The release of So Much Fun brought back their differences with Lucci referring to it as a "cap ass album" and even claiming to have slept with Thugger's girl. For the record, Jerrika Karlae, Thug's longtime partner, has denied that she cheated on her man with Lucci but that wasn't enough because the rapper is still spreading around that rumor.

During a recent visit to V-103 Atlanta, YFN Lucci brought up his beef against Jeffery by reaffirming the fact that he slept with his girl. When asked if the feud is about Jerrika, Lucci suggested that it 100% is. "I was in the bed with her a couple times," he said. "We ain't gonna talk on that though," he added before plugging his new mixtape.

The star also touched on his involvement in Trouble's insane Cucumber Party, which resulted in both Alexis Skyy and Reginae Carter getting clowned online. Lucc says he won't be seen in any other cucumber videos, noting that he simply "ended up at a party and seen cucumbers everywhere." Clearly, he knew what he was getting himself into but he was probably a little caught up in the moment.

Watch the full interview below.