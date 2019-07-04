YFN Lucci Links Up With His Hometown Crew In "Never Change" Visual

His relationship drama may be heating up on social media, but that doesn't slow down YFN Lucci's grind. Two weeks ago the Atlanta rapper dropped his collaborative project with DJ Drama titled 650Luc: Gangsta Grillz. The record marks the third installment in Drama's Gangsta Grillz series that began back in 2007.

Lucci's latest effort includes features by T.I., Jeezy, Trey Songz, Fabolous, Young Dolph, YFN Kay, and more, and to continue promoting the project the rapper has shared the visual for "Never Change." The video takes Lucci back to his roots as he kicks it with his close friends as everyone enjoys each other's company, drama free. Aside from a few icy chains and shots of a luxury vehicle, Lucci keeps things simple and shows that his Day Ones will always have his back. It looked like a good time for him to reconnect with his people and return home for some food, friends, and familiarity. Check it out and let us know what you think.