Atlanta rapper and singer YFN Lucci's legal troubles seem to have no end in sight as he remains behind bars as part of a 105 count gang indictment. Lucci maintains his innocence, though he doesn't have much to fill his time as he sits in prison without bond. Still, the rapper seems to have officially given up on his tumultuous romance with 22-year-old Reginae Carter.

A recording of a call the rapper's friend received from Lucci via jail, was posted to Instagram yesterday, which finds Lucci seemingly single and lonely while behind bars-- at least, so Lucci's friend insinuates.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Reginae Carter, daughter of Lil Wayne, and YFN Lucci had been romantically involved as recently as March of this year, it seems that, since the rapper surrendered to the authorities in May, things have cooled completely between the pair.

The clip is captioned by Lucci's male friend with "This b**** call me everyday 24/7 all da time can y'all ladies talk to dis N**** ... so he can stop calling me," thus further cementing that Reginae should move on with her hot girl Summer.

Fans took to Instagram to support the IG influencer as well, with comments like, "I hope lil sis single single. She’s too young to deal with this." Another wrote: "She young! She don’t need to waste her life holding him down in jail."

