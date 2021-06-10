Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci is in a tough spot right now. All year, the "Everyday We Lit" artist has faced an uphill battle against the feds, most recently surrendering to authorities on racketeering charges. He was awarded a few months of freedom when he was released from custody in February, being granted bond in a related murder case. Last month, he was locked up again, being denied bond on the first of June.

Speaking out for the first time since his most recent incarceration, YFN Lucci assured his fans that he's in good spirits, maintaining his innocence as he sets out to beat this charge. He uploaded a text message to Instagram, thanking his supporters for holding him down.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"Thank you all for your prayers and continued support," wrote the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett. "I am still incarcerated right now but am maintaining my innocence. To all my fans who have continued to show love and support, I'll have some new music and content on the way!"

The Atlanta native also shared a picture with his child, promising to come home soon. "Tough times dont last my n***a tough n***as do #FREEME #BEHOMESOONKID," he wrote.

Read YFN Lucci's message below. Free Lucc.