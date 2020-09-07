YFN Lucci Enlists Jada Kingdom & Bigga Rankin For "Wet" Remix

YFN Lucci's "Wet" has been bubbling up ever since its release in February. Though the rapper's released a whole EP since then, he's been steadily breathing more life into the single with numerous remixes. He dropped off OG Ron C's "Chopped Not Slopped" remix and DJ SlowVerb's "Slowed & Reverbed" version. Along with those two remixes, he unleashed an official remix pack including three new versions of the song from Pablo Nouvelle, Novel, and the MGeezy Flex Remix. The latter of the three puts a dancehall spin on the record with Jada Kingdom and Bigga Rankin lending their talents for the remix. Lucci's single has been bubbling in the streets all year long and the new remix pack will easily find its way transcending into the world of electronic even further.

Check out the remixes below.