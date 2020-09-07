mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YFN Lucci Enlists Jada Kingdom & Bigga Rankin For "Wet" Remix

Aron A.
September 07, 2020 14:15
0 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Wet Remix Pack
YFN Lucci Feat. Jada Kingdom & Bigga Rankin

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

YFN Lucci taps Jada Kingdom and Bigga Rankin for the "Wet" remix.


YFN Lucci's "Wet" has been bubbling up ever since its release in February. Though the rapper's released a whole EP since then, he's been steadily breathing more life into the single with numerous remixes. He dropped off OG Ron C's "Chopped Not Slopped" remix and DJ SlowVerb's "Slowed & Reverbed" version. Along with those two remixes, he unleashed an official remix pack including three new versions of the song from Pablo Nouvelle, Novel, and the MGeezy Flex Remix. The latter of the three puts a dancehall spin on the record with Jada Kingdom and Bigga Rankin lending their talents for the remix. Lucci's single has been bubbling in the streets all year long and the new remix pack will easily find its way transcending into the world of electronic even further.

Check out the remixes below. 

YFN Lucci Jada Kingdom Bigga Rankin
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YFN Lucci Enlists Jada Kingdom & Bigga Rankin For "Wet" Remix
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject