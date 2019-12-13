YFN Lucci Drops Off New Project "HIStory" Feat. Trouble, Yo Gotti, City Girls & More

YFN Lucci has been making a lot of headlines this year for his tumultuous relationship with Reginae Carter, the daughter of Lil Wayne. The on-again, off-again couple have been going through a public break up as of late, but today Lucci is getting back to the music. After teaming up with DJ Drama earlier this year on 650 Luc: Gangsta Grillz tape, the ATL rapper decides to come through today and share his new project HIStory.

The 16-track project features guest appearances from City Girls, Yo Gotti, OMB Peezy, Derez Deshon, Rotimi, and Trouble, the latter of which who appears twice on the project on “Nasty” & “One Day.”

Out now, fans can stream the project in its entirety via any one of the streaming platforms. Hit play and let us know what you think.