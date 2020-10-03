YFN Lucci Drops Off "Man Down" Ahead Of New Album

YFN Lucci may not be the best person to give a gun to, but he certainly doesn't miss with the music.

The Think It's A Game rapper dropped off a new single in anticipation of his forthcoming album Wish Me Well 3.

"Man Down" finds Lucci squarely in his element, with soulful trap production from Blackice & DaSDaBeats underscored by piano chords that emphasize his sing-song flow. It's not groundbreaking or anything but it's Lucci doing what he does best and that's more than good enough.

If this single is any indication of what Lucci has in store for us with Wish Me Well 3, then we have plenty of good music to look forward to from the Atlanta rapper in the coming weeks.

You can check out the lyric video for "Man Down" below. Tell us what you think of Lucci's latest effort in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I live the life of a maniac

Hold your head up, who you aiming at?

Playing with us, it get dangerous

Boy you might be on some angel dust

You forty and you tryna bang for what

My .40 on me, I'ma bang or duck

You ain't bloody enough to hang with us

Old ass n**** better hang it up