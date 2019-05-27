YFN Lucci Drops Off His Latest Track "Made For It 2"

It's been over a year since YFN Lucci released his project, Ray Ray From Summerhill. Although he hasn't released a ton of solo music, he did come through with several collaborations. With the third installment of his Wish Me Well series on the way, it looks like he's back to blessings fans with new music. Just days after releasing his collab with Trey Songz, "All Night Long," he returns with another new drop with the sequel to "Made For It."

YFN Lucci has a new project on the way and ahead of its release, he blessed fans with a new song and video for "Made For It 2." The rapper's latest effort finds him a reflective space as he touches on his upbringing, poverty, and making it in the rap game.

Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

At 15 I never gave a fuck and I still never will

Got 100 goons that fuck with me still and I know they kill for me

Got some bitches realer than real and I know they here for me

Shed a lot of tears that year, you supposed to be here

