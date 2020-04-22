The new season to T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle has put Reginae Carter's relationship with YFN Lucci back in the spotlight. It's been almost six months since these two called it quits on their romance, but because Reginae has spoken so openly on the show and in interviews lately about her ex, YFN Lucci sat down for a conversation where he addressed a few of her concerns. In a recent chat with friend Shekinah Jo, Reginae declared that she would never date a rapper, even if her father is a beloved emcee.

"I don't care how old I get or how young I am, I will never allow no man to post a girl shaking they ass," said Reginae in the video. "I don't care if she's shaking it to your music. It's a respect thing. Maybe that's just not me. Maybe that's just not my crowd. But I will never be cool with no man going to no party with no hecka naked girls shoving cucumbers anywhere."

YFN Lucci told television and radio personality Fly Guy DC that he doesn't regret attending the Cucumber Party that Reginae disapproved of and he wouldn't change the past. “I’m me bro. If you ain’t gon’ like me, I ain’t trying to change or make you f*ck with me,” he said. Lucci was also asked if their age difference—he's 29 and she's 21—played a role in their breakup. He said it could have been a contributing factor but din't elaborate. Check out his responses in full and see what he had to say about whether or not living up to the responsibility of dating Lil Wayne's daughter was difficult for him.