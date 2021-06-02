After enjoying a short taste of freedom, YFN Lucci was back behind bars. Earlier this year, the Georgia rapper was arrested in connection with a murder that occurred in Atlanta, and after posting bond under strict conditions, Lucci was re-arrested in mid-May. For the case, Lucci was named in a 105-count indictment involving alleged gang activity, felony murder, and racketeering. His attorney has denied all accusations of gang association.

"He’s not a gang member," said attorney Drew Findling at the time. "What he is is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple platinum winner, that has performed all over the United States and all over the world."



Hours ago, WSBTV reported that YFN Lucci has been denied bond by a Fulton County judge. “My client is, your honor, an incredibly successful artist that is very well known nationally and even internationally,” Finding reportedly said in court on Tuesday (June 1). The judge stated, “The defendant will remain in a no-bond status at this time. Additionally, this court revokes any bonds previously issued in this case."

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis reportedly revealed that a YouTube music video that the rapper appears in will be used as evidence in the case against him. It's said that 11 others have also been named.



“We think it sends of very strong message to the public that no matter who you are, you have to follow the law and the rules, and you will be evaluated the same,” Willis said. “We’re working this case so hard because, as you know, I have taken a very strong stance against gangs. It’s causing a great deal of violence in our community."

Prosecutors claim that Lucci drove his Maybach SUV along with two associates who are allegedly gang members into rival gang territory. A "gun battle" reportedly occurred and a James Adams was shot and killed. Authorities stated that Adams's body was "dumped from the Maybach" not far from the scene.

“There are individuals outside gathered at the back of a car playing chess, holding a baby,” Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Cara Convery said. Check out a clip from Lucci's hearing below.

