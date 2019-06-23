YFN Lucci Brings "650Luc" To Life In New Music Video

Watch the clip to the "650Luc" opener.

This week, YFN Lucci dropped off his 650Luc project, serving as yet another installation of DJ Drama's Gangsta Grillz series and an appropriate rite of passage for the Atlanta-groomed emcee.

The new project finds Lucci packing 17 tracks into a rather stellar output that recruits names such as Trey Songz, Fabolous, Trouble, and Young Dolph among others to bring the effort to completion.

Along with the new drop, Lucci also shared a full visual to accompany the project opener, officially titled "650Luc - Intro." While the song originally appeared in February on Lucci's Freda's Son EP, the new clip finds Lucci fittingly strolling around his hometown in a Maybach S650 with the top down as he reflects on the road thus far. The visuals arrive courtesy of creative director Des Gray with Lucci's lyrical account coming into full view.