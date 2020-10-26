Normally, it wouldn't be a big deal for YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter to be spotted out together but, since they're being so secretive about their alleged reconciled relationship, internet sleuths are making a huge deal out of them hanging out.

Last year, Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci caused an online ruckus with their public breakup, which prompted Nae to claim that she would never date another rapper again. However, it doesn't appear as though she kept herself from dating the same rapper.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

After Lucci's cucumber party snafu, he and Reginae went their separate ways. They apparently found a path back to one another during the quarantine though, with The Shade Room realizing that they used the same personal chef on the same night last week. Over the weekend, the gossip blog posted more proof that they were back spending time together, seemingly vacationing as a duo.

Lucci posted a story on his Instagram and, in the far background, somebody can be seen wearing a blue and orange headwrap. On Reginae's page, she's seen wearing the exact same head accessory.

Adding even more fuel to the speculation, the blog noticed that they were standing on the same wooden dock, which could be the work of actual detectives.

All we're missing is confirmation that they're back together. We all know now.