YFN Lucci & DJ Drama Link Up To Deliver "650Luc: Gangsta Grillz"

Back in 2007, DJ Drama released his debut album Gangsta Grillz, a Grand Hustle and Atlanta Records record that was packed with chart-topping hip hop artists. Two years later he dropped off part two, and since then there's been talk about the third installment with no real follow-up. On Friday morning, Drama and YFN Lucci came through with the latest effort in the series with their collaborative release, 650Luc: Gangsta Grillz.

The album boasts impressive features including T.I., Jeezy, Trey Songz, Fabolous, Young Dolph, YFN Kay, and more. Just days ago Lucci and Drama celebrated the release of 650Luc: Gangsta Grillz in Atlanta at The Garage in Midtown. Lucci invited 65 of his friends and influencers—including a few artists featured on the record—to the event where he bumped the album from his $400K 650 Maybach with girlfriend Reginae Carter by his side. Does Lucci have a hitter with this one?

Tracklist

1. 650 Luc (Intro)

2. I’m Gone ft. Young Dolph

3. Turner Field (Stadiums)

4. Never Change

5. Trap f. Jeezy & T.I.

6. Ride for Me f. Yungeen Ace

7. P.O.E.T.

8. All Night Long f. Trey Songz

9. Backend f. Trouble

10. Used To

11. Skrrt Skrrt f. YFN Kay

12. 200 Years (Interlude)

13. Pull Up With a 100 f. Bloody Jay

14. Paid In Full f. Ink

15. Want It All f. Fabolous

16. No Ceilings

17. Wish Me Well Flow