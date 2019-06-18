We've been hearing about a lot of mysterious tourists deaths in the Dominican Republic lately. And now we're reporting on yet another which makes it the 9th American tourist to die while on vacation in the DR. According to Complex, 55-year-old Joseph Allen was found dead in his hotel room on the morning of June 13th. His friend told his sister, Jamie Reed, that Allen "complained about being hot at the pool," prior to his death. He allegedly shared he would be heading back to shower. When his friends joined him later on, he admitted he was not feeling 100% and was going to lie down for the night. The following morning, one of Joseph Allen's friends notice he missed breakfast and went up to his room to check up on him. Upon getting to answer, the friend reached out to security and they opened Joseph Allen's door. They then found his dead body, lying on the floor. His body was cold, hence hinting that he had been dead for a while.

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Jamie Reed confirms that Allen was "for the most part healthy." She also adds that they did not suspect anything considering Joseph Allen regularly took trips to the Dominican Republic. "We didn't think anything of it, because he does this all the time." And when it was mentioned that numerous folks had died mysteriously in the DR, Reed said: "The families need answers. We deserve answers...My brother was my best friend. I spoke to him every day. This is killing me."

[Via]