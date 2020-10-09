Throughout 2020, businesses and brands have shifted their policies in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests and calls to action. We've watched at "Karens" have been called out for their racist behaviors, especially online, and it's caused quite a few people to lose their jobs after the internet has joined together to send information to employers. Yelp is enacting a policy of inclusion to stand against discrimination so that not only will employees receive discipline from their supervisors, but businesses will be labeled as racist.

Yelp shared a blog on their website where they explained how things will change moving forward. "We value diversity, inclusion and belonging, both internally and on our platform, which means we have a zero tolerance policy to racism," the company's website reads. "We know these values are important to our users and now more than ever, consumers are increasingly conscious of the types of businesses they patronize and support."

Businesses that have made headlines for racist behaviors often receive bad reviews from the public, but Yelp will now include a notice on their pages. "When a business gains public attention for reports of racist conduct, such as using racist language or symbols, Yelp will place a new Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert on their Yelp page to inform users, along with a link to a news article where they can learn more about the incident."

Not everyone is thrilled about the move, as they believe there are possibilities that people will lie to ruin a business or a business owner. Do you think this is a beneficial policy?

