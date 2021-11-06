Yella Beezy Unloads New Single "I Guess"

Yella Beezy is back to reclaim his stake after a minor hiatus with his new single, "I Guess." The rapper's latest single was produced by Monstah Beatz who helps bring out this old-school pimp vibe with smooth basslines and crisp drums. The release of his new single coincides with his new partnership with Asylum Records. "On this song “I Guess”, I’m basically saying that after a small hiatus, I’m still the shit! And I guess they thought a lot of things about me, but contrary to your beliefs, I’m back and better than ever," he explained.

The song and label announcement arrived just hours before Beezy was arrested this week on charges of sexual assault, child endangerment, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

We'll keep you posted on Beezy's situation. Check out his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Hollow tips spray, hit a pussy n***a bottom,

N***a start shakin' like a dancer

Buckshot kill 'em faster than cancer

Freaky bitch say she a cancer



