Yella Beezy Pledges Loyalty On "Them People"

You can't deny that Yella Beezy had one hell of a year. The rapper came through with his latest project, Baccend Beezy, was on the road with Chris Brown on the INDIGOAT tour which also included opening act Ty Dolla $ign, Tory Lanez, and Joyner Lucas. Appearing on the star-studded roster, he undoubtedly left an impression across each city that he hit during the fall tour dates.

As we enter 2020, it's only right that he kicks it off on a good note. He slid through earlier today with his latest song, "Them People." Although much more melancholic than a few of his other recent releases, the rapper comes through with a smooth, infectious banger pledging loyalty to his crew from the jump.

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't wanna say a word, I don't rap with these people

F*ck around, they gon' start slapping these people

These n***as hoes, yeah all of them cap

And I'll leave a n***a brain all in his lap