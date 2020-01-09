mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yella Beezy Pledges Loyalty On "Them People"

Aron A.
January 08, 2020 20:30
9 Views
00
0
Rachel Murray/Getty ImagesRachel Murray/Getty Images
Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Them People
Yella Beezy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Yella Beezy slides through with some new music.


You can't deny that Yella Beezy had one hell of a year. The rapper came through with his latest project, Baccend Beezy, was on the road with Chris Brown on the INDIGOAT tour which also included opening act Ty Dolla $ign, Tory Lanez, and Joyner Lucas. Appearing on the star-studded roster, he undoubtedly left an impression across each city that he hit during the fall tour dates.

As we enter 2020, it's only right that he kicks it off on a good note. He slid through earlier today with his latest song, "Them People." Although much more melancholic than a few of his other recent releases, the rapper comes through with a smooth, infectious banger pledging loyalty to his crew from the jump.

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I don't wanna say a word, I don't rap with these people
F*ck around, they gon' start slapping these people
These n***as hoes, yeah all of them cap
And I'll leave a n***a brain all in his lap

Yella Beezy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  9
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Yella Beezy new single new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Yella Beezy Pledges Loyalty On "Them People"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject