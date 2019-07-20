Yella Beezy Links With Young Thug To Deliver "On A Flight"

On heels of the news that his music had reached one billion streams, Texas rapper Yella Beezy dropped his latest mixtape on Friday titled Baccend Beezy. The record was well-received by fans and showed that Beezy is an artist that is able to adjust his stylings in an era when rappers are often pigeonholed into one sound.

His collaboration with Young Thug titled "On A Flight" is more of a trap track where the rappers spit rhymes about living the life of luxury as they jet-set around the world with liquor, drugs, cash, and women. Thugger isn't the only noteworthy feature on Baccend Beezy as artists including Chris Brown, K. Michelle, Too $hort, NLE Choppa, Trapboy Freddy, Marlo, and Sir Rec lend their vocals as well. Check out "On A Flight" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm born with finesse in my DNA

Ballin' like I'm in the NBA

Shoot, dawg, you better not be in the way

Trap spot bunked out, ten in a day

He ain't no hustler, then he in the way

Diamonds shine bright, can't see in my face