mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yella Beezy Links With Young Thug To Deliver "On A Flight"

Erika Marie
July 20, 2019 05:30
114 Views
11
0
CoverCover

On A Flight
Yella Beezy Feat. Young Thug

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

The track comes from Beezy's project, "Baccend Beezy."


On heels of the news that his music had reached one billion streams, Texas rapper Yella Beezy dropped his latest mixtape on Friday titled Baccend Beezy. The record was well-received by fans and showed that Beezy is an artist that is able to adjust his stylings in an era when rappers are often pigeonholed into one sound. 

His collaboration with Young Thug titled "On A Flight" is more of a trap track where the rappers spit rhymes about living the life of luxury as they jet-set around the world with liquor, drugs, cash, and women. Thugger isn't the only noteworthy feature on Baccend Beezy  as artists including Chris Brown, K. Michelle, Too $hort, NLE Choppa, Trapboy Freddy, Marlo, and Sir Rec lend their vocals as well. Check out "On A Flight" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm born with finesse in my DNA
Ballin' like I'm in the NBA
Shoot, dawg, you better not be in the way
Trap spot bunked out, ten in a day
He ain't no hustler, then he in the way
Diamonds shine bright, can't see in my face

Yella Beezy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  0
  114
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Yella Beezy Young Thug baccend beezy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Yella Beezy Links With Young Thug To Deliver "On A Flight"
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject