There are women out there who see rappers as easy money and they're apparently using their children as a part of their hustle. Yella Beezy has been making waves as one of the leading rising stars out of Dallas, but along with the fame comes people trying to get a piece of his pie. On Instagram, Beezy shared a video where he expressed that he's tired of women sending him court papers with claims that he's the father of their children.

"This the second letter I done got within the last year and a half," Beezy said in the clip. "Child support papers."



Ron Jenkins / Stringer / Getty Images

"Something with somebody I don't know," he continued. "Aye, man, y'all gotta stop that. Get a new hustle, man, for real. 'Cause that's just crazy, bro. For one, y'all hyping these kids up. Then, when they find out that I'm not the daddy, you gotta lie to 'em again on why you thought it was. Man, you know I ain't neva met y'all."

"The ladies from last time, couple months ago, I ain't never met," said Beezy. "You say I met you in college. I ain't even go to college! I went to community college and it was across the street from a school I graduated from so that don't even count. That was like a 13th grade. Just leave me out of that, for real."

The rapper said he's "tired of taking DNA tests" when these women know that their children don't belong to him. "Get another hustle!" Watch Yella Beezy's air out his frustrations below and swipe to read a few additional thoughts he shared on his Instagram Story.