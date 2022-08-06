Yella Beezy Drops 16 Songs On "Bad Azz Yella Boy"

Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Deandre Conway, is a 30-year-old rapper hailing from Texas. Known for his unique voice and transparent lyrics, the artist has garnered quite a few hits throughout his career. "That's On Me," "Why They Mad," and "Bacc At It Again," are a few of the rapper's most listened to tracks in recent years-- but that list is bound to change now.

Yesterday, (August 5), Beezy dropped his latest release, Bad Azz Yella Boy. The mixtape, consisting of 16 records, is the rapper's first solo project in three years. Aside from the wide collection of music, the cover art for the tape also captured people's attention. During an interview with iHeartRadio, the rapper explained its flashy artwork.

"It’s like a reboot of how Cash Money and No Limit… their covers used to be. It was kinda inspired by that. I always wanted to do a cover like that. Since this is just a mixtape, I was like this is the perfect timing," he told the outlet. When describing the project itself, he stated, "I feel like, this tape right here, I’m really talking a lot of s**t on there."

Stream it now on Apple Music or Spotify.

Tracklist

1. Pay For It

2. Better Off Alone

3. Real Scars

4. DFWM

5. Out The Jar (feat. Icewear Vezzo)

6. Picky

7. Love It Here

8. Bad Azz Yella Boy

9. Grind Like

10. Football Dreams

11. Not Me

12. Type N*gga

13. Problems (ft. Mozz)

14. Freeze Me

15. Mind Racing

16. I Go Hard