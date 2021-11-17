This has been a season of one set of bad news after the other for Yella Beezy, and at each step, the rapper denies any allegations against him. The Dallas rapper's career has been on the rise for some tie an while he has been able to release new music, tour, and collaborate with peers that he respects, Beezy has also been entangled in legal drama.

We have reported on his previous arrests, including the last two that occurred since August. Earlier today (November 16), a woman went viral after claiming that Yella Beezy raped her on the first date. Earlier this month, he was detained on charges of sexual assault and child endangerment.



Handout / Getty Images

"I was arrested on false allegations. I was arrested before I was even questioned and I knew about anything going on, but it's false allegations," he said in a video. "Anybody that know e know I'm not pressed over sex or anything of that nature. I'm not an aggressive person like, that don't even fit me, like at all. My character, me and that same thang don't even belong in the same sentence. It don't even sound right coming out my mouth."

He said the same about the child endangerment charge he was recently hit with and added he would never harm his children or put them in danger. Beezy also made sure to note that the charge of child endangerment doesn't have to do with "anything sexual for the people who can't understand." He added that he couldn't speak on the charges or investigation at length, but vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

Watch the clip below.