Yella Beezy Asks The Important Questions On "Is You Fu*kin?"

Every so often, a rapper feels compelled to kick through the door and unleash a smut-fueled banger. Today, Yella Beezy comes through with "Is You Fuckin?" an x-rated single that makes itself known within the sexually-charged opening lines. "Chop the paper with him, that's some big dawg shit, all these hoes wanna suck a big dawg dick," he raps. "You can't touch a n***a that's a big dawg, bitch." Behind him, a minor-key piano instrumental sets a tense tone, one that makes it clear that Yella Beezy isn't pussyfooting around when he asks the titular question.

Don't get it twisted, however. Sex isn't the only thing on Yella Beezy's mind, as he's quick to remind anybody looking to test him that actions have consequences. "Shoot at your medulla drop your noodle," he warns. "Push up on a scooter with a ruger, make him get off / got a bad bitch from Bermuda with some coolers, she gon' cool off." Check it out for yourself now, and sound off if you're digging what Yella Beezy is bringing to the table on this one.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Shoot at your medulla drop your noodle

Push up on a scooter with a ruger, make him get off

Got a bad bitch from Bermuda with some coolers, she gon' cool off

