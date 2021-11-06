Just over two months ago, Yella Beezy was arrested after he claims officers mistook his novelty hand sanitizer for Lean. The rapper was detained on drugs and weapons charges and he later shared a video to social media where he detailed his experience, claiming that the authorities went above and beyond to take him into custody. As the Dallas artist tackles that case, it has been reported today (November 5) that Beezy has once again landed himself in police custody.

The rapper's third arrest this year reportedly occurred yesterday, but details regarding the circumstances surrounding his charges have yet to be shared publicly.



According to several outlets, including TMZ and NBC 5 News in Dallas-Fort Worth, Beezy, real name Markies Conway, was reportedly "being held on charges of endangering a child, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and an outstanding warrant for sexual assault." The rapper is reportedly being investigated by the Plano Police Crimes Against Persons Unit and was given a $50K bond for the sexual assault charge.

Beezy was said to have been released today, but the rapper nor his team have issued formal statements regarding his arrest or the charges against him. It is unclear when the initial incident related to these charges occurred, but Plano Officer Andrae Smith stated that Yella Beezy's arrest was initially only for the sexual assault charge.

"They went to effect the arrest and circumstances surrounding that arrest led to the UCW and the endangering of a child," said Smith.



