Yella Beezy & Young Thug Link Up Once Again On "Headlocc"

These quarantine days may have us craving for personal interaction outside of our homes, but artists are making sure that we're not too bored. Many have taken to their social media to speak candidly with fans while others have shared new music to help us pass the time. Yella Beezy has returned with "Headlocc," a new single featuring Young Thug that will surely be on Quarantine Playlists in days to come.

This isn't the first time Yella Beezy and Young Thug collided on a track. In the summer of 2019, the two collaborated on "On A Flight" from Beezy's project Baccend Beezy. On that song, the pair talked about enjoying the finer things in life as they jet-set around the world. "Headlocc" is a bit more streetwise as the rappers continue to spit bars about their luxury-filled lives. Check out "Headlocc" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I can send the play his way (Why?)

'Cause he still worried 'bout a b*tch (Ooh)

These n*ggas say they gangsta (Ooh)

Talkin', "Rah, rah," but he ain't really murkin' sh*t (Huh)

He ain't really hurtin' sh*t (Huh)