Yella Beezy & Ty Dolla $ign Team Up For Infectious Banger "Ay Ya Ya Ya"

Aron A.
December 02, 2019 14:26
Ay Ya Ya Ya
Yella Beezy Feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Yella Beezy & Ty Dolla $ign are back with a brand new banger.


Yella Beezy has been putting in work for years. Although he's been buzzing and a few projects deep, 2019's Baccend Beezy propelled him towards stardom. The project included major features from Quavo, Gucci Mane, and Chris Brown, who he joined on the INDIGOAT Tour, among others. Today, he joins forces with Ty Dolla $ign with a Latin-influenced single. Beezy continues to prove that he has a penchant for creating incredibly infectious records fitting for the club. He holds down the hook on this one with the gift of repetition while Ty Dolla $ign's smooth vocals glide in for the final verse. 

It's unclear if this is for a new project but if this is the last thing he drops before the end of the year, he's entering 2020 on a high note.

Quotable Lyrics
Brazilian bikini with them cheeks, swear to God
Them bottoms get lost in them sheets, swear to God
My bitch so bad I won't cheat, swear to God
I spent eleven racks on these teeth, Gold teeth God

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
