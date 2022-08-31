mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yella Beezy & EST Gee Pay Homage To Pimp C On New Single

Aron A.
August 31, 2022 17:12
1 View
00
0
Via Yella BeezyVia Yella Beezy
Via Yella Beezy

Pimp C
Yella Beezy Feat. EST Gee

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Yella Beezy and EST Gee collide on "Pimp C."


It's only been a few weeks since Yella Beezy unveiled his new album, Bad Azz Yella Boy but it looks like he has more music in the cut. The rapper returned this morning with the release of his latest single, "Pimp C" ft EST Gee." The song boasts exhilarating production that finds EST Gee and Yella Beezy shrugging off their opponents with a sense of determination in their tone. Yella Beezy interpolates iconic UGK lyrics on the hook, rapping, "Swear to God, I'm never minding you hoes/ PImp C, real girls, get down on the floor," a reference to "Take It Off."

Check out the latest single from Yella Beezt and EST Gee below. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on "Pimp C."

Quotable Lyrics
If you see me, I'm a banger
I'mma shoot, fuck thinking
Serving shorts, back to arrangements
Red zones, rich gangstas
Meth slinging, gun slanga

Yella Beezy EST Gee
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Yella Beezy & EST Gee Pay Homage To Pimp C On New Single
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject