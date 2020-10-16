Yella Beezy & 42 Dugg Are "Solid" As Ever On New Single

Yella Beezy's upcoming album Blank Checc is shaping up to quite the entertaining listen.

The Dallas rapper hasn't always had an easy go at things, nearly losing his life in a 2018 shooting. Since then, he's kept his foot on the pedal, dropping tons of music and padding his catalog with nothing but fire. Today, he's continuing the trend with yet another street rattler about how he's earned his stripes and values loyalty tremendously.

Releasing his new single "Solid", which includes the feature machine 42 Dugg, Yella presents another reason why he's is in the position he's in.

YB takes over the majority of the track before 42 Dugg's glorious whistle rings, signifying his presence for another show-stopping verse.

Listen to the new record below and be sure to stay on the lookout for Yella Beezy's new album.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ask about me in the streets, I'm solid

When it come to the beef, I'm solid

Gotta feed my peeps, I'm solid

Don't you worry 'bout me, I'm solid

On the late-night creep, I'm solid

These p*ssy n***as weak, I'm solid

Said, "I'm known to keep it G," I'm solid

Baby, p*ssy come free, I'm solid