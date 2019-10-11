Yelawolf References "Opie Taylor" On New Song Off "Ghetto Cowboy"

Yelawolf is back today with another record off his forthcoming Ghetto Cowboy project, which is dropping November 1st. After hitting us with “Unnatural Born Killer” back in August, the Alabama rapper decides to return to the scene and share his second offering “Opie Taylor.”

If you’re unaware, Opie Taylor is a fictional character played by Ron Howard in the American television program The Andy Griffith Show. In the song, Yelawolf raps about not having “no cares” like Opie Taylor over some whistling-production from DJ Klever.

Take a listen and let us know what you think. Project available for pre-order on iTunes.

Quotable Lyrics:

Well, mama sent me down to the mac, oh

BC bottles and a bag of tobacco

Said her boss was an asshole

She been on the line just breakin' her back though

I need a rope with a lasso

To catch a pot of gold and get past the hassle

To get my mama a castle

Pink Cadillac with the matching tassels