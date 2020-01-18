Yelawolf Plays For The Crowd In "You And Me"

Just the two of us.

Yelawolf dropped Ghetto Cowboy last Halloween, and he continues to roll out the promotional carpet for the project. The former Shady Records signee circled back around to release the music video for "You And Me," a fan favorite on the album. Yelawolf hopped on Instagram to announce the arrival of the video. "the hard working , hustling , and dedicated fans who have built this with me from the ground up ... for those of you who have jumped straight in the car after an 8 hour shift to come see us when we were barely selling tickets .. the core fans .. thank you !!," he wrote on Instagram. “' YOU AND ME' link in the bio !!"

Directed by Spidey Smith, the video mostly focuses on Yelawolf performing for a sold-out crowd. Most of the scenes are shot in gritty black and white, which makes the scenes in full-color pop more. Check out the video and let us know what you think below.