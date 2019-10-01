The "Ghetto Cowboy" and his pop star girlfriend have gotten hitched. In loving Instagram posts, rapper Yelawolf and his longtime girlfriend Fefe Dobson shared they are now husband and wife. The two reportedly tied the knot at The Rhinestone Wedding Chapel in Nashville, Tennessee. It's unclear exactly when the two began dating, but they announced their engagement back in 2013. In 2016 there were rumors of a breakup, but whatever may have happened is but a minor blip in their love story.

"Our career’s as artists has taken us places we never dreamed .. our family’s and tribes gave us courage , strength and determination to persevere ... our failures gave us hunger .. our fans gave us a voice ... our mothers both gave us a story to feed it all ... and God gave us our vision , passion and hearts," Yelawolf wrote on Instagram. "But all of these things combined would mean nothing without the balance we give to one another .. FeFe is not only my best friend .. she’s my spirit and minds anchor .. and I’m honored to finally call her my Wife !!! .. it’s been a very long and hard road for this woman .. and I made it no easier for her at times .... but through it all we have grown .. and we’re both better than ever for it."

Fefe echoed his sentiments on her page by writing, "When I was a little girl I always wished that one day I would find true love...and when we met 9 years ago I knew I had. We all deserve love. For it to be real, honest...and for it to help us grow and inspire us to be better versions of ourselves. We’ve been through so much together Michael and now here we are. I couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter of our lives ...this new beginning with you as your wife!! I love you ...You have my heart @yelawolf." Swipe through the photos below to see images of the happy couple's big day.