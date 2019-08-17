Yelawolf Is On The Run In "Unnatural Born Killer" Visual

The rapper is preparing for the release of his sixth studio album.

Last week, Yelawolf surprised fans with his new single, "Unnatural Born Killer," that's slated for release on his forthcoming project, Ghetto Cowboy. The Alabama rapper has been pretty lowkey following his exit from Shady Records back in March after he released his acclaimed Trunk Muzik 3 album, and fans are waiting to see what he comes up with next.

The title of "Unnatural Born Killer" is a play on Natural Born Killers, the 1994 Oliver Stone film starring Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis. The visual captures the storyline, somewhat, of a couple of ruthless outlaws who find themselves on the wrong side of the law, being chased by the police. Yelawolf and DJ Klever end up in the desert where they brandish guns and toss around money, undoubtedly thrilled that they've outrun the cops.

Meanwhile, Ghetto Cowboy will be published under Yelawolf's independent label Slumerican. The rapper has yet to share a release date, but we expect more music in the near future.